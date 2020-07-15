Letter: Maskless population is confused

I have witnessed several disconcerting incidents with respect to COVID-19 mask wearing. First, a woman was standing in line too close to another shopper waiting to enter a store. When the shopper asked her to move back, the maskless person said, "Why? You can't get the virus outdoors." Then, when dining in a local restaurant, two things happened. First, customers who entered without masks were not challenged, even though there was a sign on the door. Second, on our way out, we told two maskless women who were entering - just inches from us - that masks were required. They responded, "No, you don't need to wear a mask indoors." Others are acting childlike; removing their masks when they think no one is watching. And lastly, wearing a mask around your neck or off your nose is not adequate. The mask message is being ignored or not understood.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
