You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Masks and Covid-19: Ducey's Choice
View Comments

Letter: Masks and Covid-19: Ducey's Choice

Once again our anti-science, reckless and feckless governor leaps into the breach by having to hire almost 600 critical care and medical-surgical nurses to help cover the demand for treating new Covid-19 infections in Arizona. He seems not to realize that ordering the use of masks weeks or months ago, even if the state bought and distributed them, makes more economic sense than the costs incurred by the state hiring the nurses. Moreover, Ducey, like the President of the U.S., is directly and needlessly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of citizens. Surely, as Ben Franklin said in an unsigned letter to his own newspaper "an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure."(Feb 4, 1735, The Pennsylvania Gazette) (learningenglish.voanews.com) Franklin was talking about fire prevention; now we have a wild fire of a different making - poor political decisions when a knowledge of scientific data was and still is available.

Malcolm Levin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News