Letter: Masks and Covid-19: Ducey's Choice

Once again our anti-science, reckless and feckless governor leaps into the breach by having to hire almost 600 critical care and medical-surgical nurses to help cover the demand for treating new Covid-19 infections in Arizona. He seems not to realize that ordering the use of masks weeks or months ago, even if the state bought and distributed them, makes more economic sense than the costs incurred by the state hiring the nurses. Moreover, Ducey, like the President of the U.S., is directly and needlessly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of citizens. Surely, as Ben Franklin said in an unsigned letter to his own newspaper "an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure."(Feb 4, 1735, The Pennsylvania Gazette) (learningenglish.voanews.com) Franklin was talking about fire prevention; now we have a wild fire of a different making - poor political decisions when a knowledge of scientific data was and still is available.
Malcolm Levin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!