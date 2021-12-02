Letter: Masks and distancing reboot

It has come to pass, just as we were told. The Covid virus, allowed to spread, has mutated to a more troublesome enemy.
Portugal and its citizens, however, are to be admired. The government appointed a vice-admiral of the armed forces, in his combat uniform, to lead the public health effort. He told NPR that when he first appeared on TV he said "we are at war, and this is a war against the virus. So in what side you want to be - with the virus 'cause you are crazy and you are helping the virus to spread, or you are in our side, the community, to protect ourselves?" The citizens heard the battle cry and now 87% of the country has been vaccinated. People wear masks. Tomorrow more restrictions are going into effect due to the appearance of omicron. The vice-admiral is considered a national hero.
If only all the citizens of the world were on board to save the human race.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
