Letter: Masks and Money
Dear Governor Ducey,

I know you are well aware of the stunning increase in COVID-19 cases in our state and I am aware that you "encourage" masks but are refraining from requiring that Arizonans consistently wear when out. How does that jive with your desire to get our economy going again? Without mask wearing being mandatory, I for one, and many people I know will not be out and about spending money in local businesses unless absolutely necessary. Now if you multiply people like me by the numbers of responsible Arizonans who want to actually decrease transmission in this incredibly simple and thoughtful manner, then I would guess you might be missing out on a lot of revenue? Since you care for the health of the state's coffers more than the health of constituents maybe this pot of sales you are missing might motivate you? It really seems like a no brainer, and hey it might actually save some lives, lives that could lead to more AZ revenue!

Janet Ranney

Foothills

