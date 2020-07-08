Letter: Masks are a must
View Comments

Letter: Masks are a must

Masks are now a necessity. They are scientifically proven to lower the transmission of disease, and most government agency recommends the public to wear them. Why aren’t we all wearing masks? People see mask mandates as government micromanaging our daily lives and violating their constitutional rights.

However, masks should be worn whether or not they are mandated. Wearing a mask is like wearing a helmet or a seatbelt. We should stop bickering about something that intrinsically benefits our communities.

Now, we still see instances of people heavily resisting and using force to compel people to wear masks. Instead of using force, we must try to use consideration. Scolding and beating someone without a mask will only make them more resistant. Instead, give a person a face covering and educate them about the benefits.

Our county is deeply divided on many issues, but wearing masks should not be one of them. Wear a mask and save lives.

Wesley Peng

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News