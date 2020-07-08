Letter: Masks are a must

Masks are now a necessity. They are scientifically proven to lower the transmission of disease, and most government agency recommends the public to wear them. Why aren’t we all wearing masks? People see mask mandates as government micromanaging our daily lives and violating their constitutional rights.
However, masks should be worn whether or not they are mandated. Wearing a mask is like wearing a helmet or a seatbelt. We should stop bickering about something that intrinsically benefits our communities.
Now, we still see instances of people heavily resisting and using force to compel people to wear masks. Instead of using force, we must try to use consideration. Scolding and beating someone without a mask will only make them more resistant. Instead, give a person a face covering and educate them about the benefits.
Our county is deeply divided on many issues, but wearing masks should not be one of them. Wear a mask and save lives.
Wesley Peng
Downtown
