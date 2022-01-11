 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Masks in McKale
I agree with the letter by Dennis Winston in Sunday’s Star regarding the University’s failure to enforce its policy requiring masks in McKale. What Athletic Director Heeke should be saying is “if you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t come to men’s or women’s basketball games.” Placing the burden on those of us who comply for our safety and the community’s safety is backwards. It makes a mockery of the policy, and it is particularly galling when our university president is a medical doctor. Perhaps an empty arena and a loss of revenue would cause a reversal of Heeke’s priorities. That’s unfair to our players, but the present emphasis on placating those who don’t wear masks is unfair to those who do.

Sally Simmons

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

