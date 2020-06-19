Letter: Masks in public places grocery store issue

Thanks to Mayor Romero and the Tucson City Council for mandating masks in public places. This should apply to all of Pima County.
The Arizona Daily Star has provided a public service in the past in printing a comparative shopping list at Thanksgiving in regard to food costs. Perhaps a weekly shopping guide of food stores in regard to mask compliance by both employees and shoppers would enhance compliance.
John Hughes
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
