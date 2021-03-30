 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Masks support business
View Comments

Letter: Masks support business

  • Comments

Dear Governor Ducey,

Please put a mask mandate in place for Arizona. Our businesses need this support to open and profit. Taking away the mask mandate forces many people to avoid doing business due to their need and desire to avoid Covid infection and the resulting risks of serious illness and death. Masks greatly decrease the risk of catching Covid. Don't make masks a political issue, make it a health and a business support issue. Reinstate the mask mandate. Support our businesses.

Margaret Fusari

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News