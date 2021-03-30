Letter: Masks support business

Dear Governor Ducey,
Please put a mask mandate in place for Arizona. Our businesses need this support to open and profit. Taking away the mask mandate forces many people to avoid doing business due to their need and desire to avoid Covid infection and the resulting risks of serious illness and death. Masks greatly decrease the risk of catching Covid. Don't make masks a political issue, make it a health and a business support issue. Reinstate the mask mandate. Support our businesses.
Margaret Fusari
West side
