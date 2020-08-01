Letter: Masks with valves do not protect others

The use of masks with valves seems to be increasing. The valves allow the wearer to exhale through the valve without any filtering of the exhaled breath. A person infected with COVID-19 wearing such a mask can spread viral particles with each exhalation. So while the wearers of masks with valves are protected, they are failing to protect those around them. Further education of the public about this issue is needed.
Keith Kaback, M.D.
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
