Letter: Masks
View Comments

Letter: Masks

It is encouraging to see so many retail establishments requiring that customers wear masks. I wear a mask the few times that I am out. I see that as my personal responsibility to protect myself and others. I am not going to confront people who don't wear masks. There will be some consequences for them. Recently I ran an errand at a strip mall and noticed that very few shoppers were wearing masks. I won't be going back to that shopping center, no matter how urgent my need is.

Carol W. West

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News