Letter: Masks
Re: the May 24 editorial cartoon "To wear a mask or not to wear a mask."

Kudos to Fitz on Sunday in capturing the Wearing of the mask dilemma in today’s society. I have encountered medical professionals (i.e. dentist’s hygienist) who took it to the ultimate level where I felt completely safe, to others who throw four sheets to the wind in defiance of any recommendations. I hope this reflective poem hits home to many. The America, I once knew, was considerate and rallied together for the common good. I feel this America is gone and hopefully will rise again out of this crisis, renewed and energized to accept the duty of responsibility. Wearing a mask becomes the armor to battle this nondiscriminatory enemy.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

