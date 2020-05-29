Letter: Masks

Re: the May 24 editorial cartoon "To wear a mask or not to wear a mask."
Kudos to Fitz on Sunday in capturing the Wearing of the mask dilemma in today’s society. I have encountered medical professionals (i.e. dentist’s hygienist) who took it to the ultimate level where I felt completely safe, to others who throw four sheets to the wind in defiance of any recommendations. I hope this reflective poem hits home to many. The America, I once knew, was considerate and rallied together for the common good. I feel this America is gone and hopefully will rise again out of this crisis, renewed and energized to accept the duty of responsibility. Wearing a mask becomes the armor to battle this nondiscriminatory enemy.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!