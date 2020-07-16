Letter: Masks

My husband and I shopped at Fry's (on Valencia) today. There was only one entrance open and there was a very prominent sign requiring everyone entering the store to wear a mask. As we shopped, we noticed at least six customers not wearing masks. We saw employees look at these people, but no one said anything about the lack of a mask. WHY NOT? My husband and I both have pre-existing conditions and we always wear a mask in public. We do not like it, but we do like to live. We will never get a hold on this disease if we can't follow a simple rule like wearing a mask. Do you wear a seat belt? Wear a mask!!!
Leslie Harris
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
