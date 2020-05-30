Letter: Masks

I am writing to let the people who fear the loss of their civil rights know that they have a choice. I am a 71 year old Vietnam Vet with 107 Combat air missions over the "Ho Chi Minh Trail." I guess that means I fought for your rights. I have had cancer removed from my throat, over 4 liters of fluid removed from my left lung, and a bunch of minor ailments. I just wanted to thank you for believing that your rights exceed my desire to live. Don't wear a mask and don't think about social distancing. Maybe your Parents and Grandparents are immune, if not your rights are more important.
Kurt Ohlrich
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
