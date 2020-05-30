Letter: Masks
View Comments

Letter: Masks

I am writing to let the people who fear the loss of their civil rights know that they have a choice. I am a 71 year old Vietnam Vet with 107 Combat air missions over the "Ho Chi Minh Trail." I guess that means I fought for your rights. I have had cancer removed from my throat, over 4 liters of fluid removed from my left lung, and a bunch of minor ailments. I just wanted to thank you for believing that your rights exceed my desire to live. Don't wear a mask and don't think about social distancing. Maybe your Parents and Grandparents are immune, if not your rights are more important.

Kurt Ohlrich

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News