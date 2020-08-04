You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Masks
As a surgeon, now retired, I spent my days wearing a mask; not for my own comfort. Masks are worn to protect patients from infections. Scientific studies show masks-some better than others-significantly diminish spread of both bacteria and virus particles when we exhale, sneeze or cough. Knowing this, our government, responsible for the safety and well being of citizens, would be remiss to not require the wearing of masks while the corona virus is active. No difference from being required to stop for a red light. Society (you and me) are protected by a network of rules and requirements that guard our well-being. Would you let your surgeon operate on you without wearing a mask?

Alex Little

Oro Valley

