The recent mass murders in El Paso and Ohio jarred my memory of Charles Heller and the Arizona Citizen Defense League. Mr. Heller, the spokesperson for this group said that Governor Ducey's proposed legislation called STOP (Severe Threat Order of Protection) was "unnecessary and dangerous."
Dangerous? Taking guns away from someone who is deranged is dangerous, but I am sure Mr. Heller is not referring to this police action. I hope most people not insanely wedded to second amendment rights would agree that denying someone who is mentally unbalanced, angry and perhaps delusional access to guns is prudent and necessary. Not doing anything to protect our community is irresponsible and leaves us all vulnerable.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.