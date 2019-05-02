Re: the April 25 article "Pedestrians, drivers can do more to make Tucson's streets safer."
On April 24 at 11:30 p.m. driving back from the Pima County fair at the intersection of Broadway and Kolb I saw a pedestrian in dark clothing crossing eastbound on Broadway, at a crosswalk, with a green light. At the same time a vehicle turning north onto Kolb just missed this pedestrian as I honked in vain.
So this is an either/or situation as Simmons suggests. Either we motorists begin to slow down and pay attention, or, pedestrians who cross streets at night wearing dark clothing, not to mention those who stare at their phones in broad daylight oblivious to careful motorists, need to pay attention to careful motorists.
Our very lives depend on it!
Bob Wineland
Northwest side
