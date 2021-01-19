 Skip to main content
Letter: Mass vax event may not be right for seniors
Letter: Mass vax event may not be right for seniors

The online sign-up systems and mass vaccination sites seem like a good idea for vaccinating younger people, but they are not very appealing to 75+ couples like my wife and me. We will have trouble getting properly signed up (we may have to enlist our grandkids to sign up for us), and we won't do well sitting in long car lines. For one thing, I can never get the songs from my phone playing on my car radio... How about a smaller, concurrent plan that allocates vaccines to doctor's offices and neighborhood drug stores, where we're used to making appointments, enduring short waits, and getting shots?

Al Lockwood

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

