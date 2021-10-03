Letter: Massage Board responsible for sex abuse and human trafficing?

Once again, Governor Ducey is putting his efforts to resolve a problem in the wrong place. Believing that the Massage Board is responsible for sex abuse is akin to believing that the MVD is responsible for drunk drivers. The board has only 1 investigator for the entire state whose primary job is to investigate consumer complaints against massage therapists. When complaints are received, they are acted on by the board. However their recourse is limited by statute to fines, education or license revocation. Prosecution is up to the Attorney General's office, which seems more interested in spending time and resources on filing lawsuits against the Federal and local governments than it is in prosecuting sex trafficers. The majority of sex trafficers in the massage industry are in the unlicensed "Foot Massage" establishments, not in the legitimate massage therapy practices, over which the State Board has no jurisdiction. If you really want to do something about sex abuse, how about creating a law enforcement task force to investigate.
David B. Blum
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.