Letter: Masters -- Biden won, Yea or Nay?

In last night's debate with Senator Kelly, Blake Masters admitted that Biden legitimately won the 2020 Presidential election. By contrast, for the Republican senatorial primary, Masters had another "set" of the truth, denying the legitimacy of Biden's election.

It's one or the other, "Yes" or "No", black or white. Masters wants to have it both ways. He has perhaps realized that the zombie candidates, who chant, "Trump won in 2020" are doomed. Unfortunately, the truth does not change at one's whim. Neither the Republican base nor the general voter population can trust Masters.