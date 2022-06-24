 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Masters pushes man at event

Educators work under very difficult conditions these days but we continue to try and teach civility, ethics, respect and that ALL of us have freedom of speech. We attempt to instill in our students basic skills to quell an angry situation regardless of the venue. But then our students see politicians do exactly the opposite to avoid any questions regarding their policy positions. Blake Masters just exacerbated the example that violence is the only way to solve a perceived problem. You cannot control your temper nor how to find middle ground with a voter? To then brag about it on a Tweet makes it more disgusting. You responded with a violent act against a senior citizen. What will you do at the next rally when someone questions you? Pull out a gun? Arizona has had more than enough violence and does not need your negative rhetoric nor actions! Voters have the right to demand to know your positions on major issues that can affect our lives as well.

Felicia Frontain

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

