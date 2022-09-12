Letter: Masters quick on Flip Flop

Some of the more extreme anti-abortion stances have been removed from Blake Masters' website after he won the GOP nomination. Does he think no one will notice? New wording has been added and who knows what other platforms he will change or soften to try and secure your vote. He promotes what he thinks will sell and then changes after winning on that platform to now appeal to another supposedly broader "base". Why do these politicians think that the public is so dumb as to not notice lies, conspiracy theory rhetoric and ridiculous baseless claims? They should be ashamed. It is offensive.