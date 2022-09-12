 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Masters quick on Flip Flop

  • Comments

Some of the more extreme anti-abortion stances have been removed from Blake Masters' website after he won the GOP nomination. Does he think no one will notice? New wording has been added and who knows what other platforms he will change or soften to try and secure your vote. He promotes what he thinks will sell and then changes after winning on that platform to now appeal to another supposedly broader "base". Why do these politicians think that the public is so dumb as to not notice lies, conspiracy theory rhetoric and ridiculous baseless claims? They should be ashamed. It is offensive.

Christie Cummins

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Qualifications

For those about to vote for Kari Ward for Governor, have you looked at her qualifications to hold the top office in the State? Her experience …

Letter: recycling plastics

Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and reward…

Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News