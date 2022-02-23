Letter: Math Legislation

Re: the Feb. 21 article 'AZ bill promotes changes to HS math.'
I have tutored math for eight years, in two different school systems. Students who do not know their multiplication table are being tested on linear regression analysis and other mathematical concepts that they will never use.
Most people will not complete college and of those that do most will not go into advanced mathematics. Why are they being taught how to calculate the standard deviation for a group of measurements when they can’t compute the yards of carpeting needed to cover a 20’ X 15’ room much less the gallons of paint required to paint a room if one gallon covers 100sf.?
In my 82 years, I have been a surveyor, military mathematician, owned a retail store, a mortgage company, repaired houses and sold houses, along with other miscellaneous jobs. Ninety nine percent of those jobs required only eighth grade math: add, subtract, multiply, divide, percentage, powers and roots. If one understand these concepts, they can look up how to calculate a standard deviation should the need arise.
David Lyle
Northwest side
