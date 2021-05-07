Letter: May 3 opinion, "How to literally bridge park, zoo"

Re: the May 3 article "How to literally bridge park, zoo."
Architect Bob Vint's alternative Plan "G-minor" for Reid Park is pure genius. G-minor answers everyone's concerns.
It: (1)It expands Reid Park Zoo while (2)preserving Barnum Hill and (3)preserving the absolutely critical adaptive recreation center and aquatic center, while (4)costing far less money than either Plan D or G, (5)in an aesthetically pleasing and visually exciting way with a pedestrian bridge with impressive views.
This is gorgeous outside-the-box thinking! Kudos! I strongly urge all parties to adopt Bob Vint's Bridge to G-minor. It is win for all.
Regula Case
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.