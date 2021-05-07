 Skip to main content
Letter: May 3 opinion, "How to literally bridge park, zoo"
Letter: May 3 opinion, "How to literally bridge park, zoo"

Re: the May 3 article "How to literally bridge park, zoo."

Architect Bob Vint's alternative Plan "G-minor" for Reid Park is pure genius. G-minor answers everyone's concerns.

It: (1)It expands Reid Park Zoo while (2)preserving Barnum Hill and (3)preserving the absolutely critical adaptive recreation center and aquatic center, while (4)costing far less money than either Plan D or G, (5)in an aesthetically pleasing and visually exciting way with a pedestrian bridge with impressive views.

This is gorgeous outside-the-box thinking! Kudos! I strongly urge all parties to adopt Bob Vint's Bridge to G-minor. It is win for all.

Regula Case

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

