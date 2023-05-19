Re: the April 14 article "Graphic anti-abortion display draws the ire of several UA clubs, students."
This article about an exhibition at the U of A which had pictures of aborted babies and Holocaust victims. This created a demonstration which the account said the demonstrators had racist language yelled at them. The following day I read another account which said the people running the exhibit had eggs thrown at them and had pictures of a person with egg on him. However, both news outlets said 30 students needed to go to a counseling center at the university because of the pictures they had to see. That I find disturbing. These are students of higher education, they haven't seen Holocaust pictures yet. They are pro abortion and they can't stomach a picture of an aborted baby. These are people which I would hope would get married, have a family. Be productive citizens in their communities. Our future leaders. They needed counseling because of pictures? Good grief. Can't say I'm having warm and fuzzy feelings about the future of this country.
Jan Wieberdink
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.