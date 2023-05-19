This article about an exhibition at the U of A which had pictures of aborted babies and Holocaust victims. This created a demonstration which the account said the demonstrators had racist language yelled at them. The following day I read another account which said the people running the exhibit had eggs thrown at them and had pictures of a person with egg on him. However, both news outlets said 30 students needed to go to a counseling center at the university because of the pictures they had to see. That I find disturbing. These are students of higher education, they haven't seen Holocaust pictures yet. They are pro abortion and they can't stomach a picture of an aborted baby. These are people which I would hope would get married, have a family. Be productive citizens in their communities. Our future leaders. They needed counseling because of pictures? Good grief. Can't say I'm having warm and fuzzy feelings about the future of this country.