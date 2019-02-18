Re: the Feb. 15 article "Deadly blue 'Mexican oxy' pills take toll on Arizona, Southwest."

I am sure the untimely passing of the young man mentioned in the story is a terrible tragedy for his family. But maybe from the point of view of personal responsibility, perhaps a 19-year-old father of a 2-year-old daughter should not be taking ANY pills. Perhaps he should be taking his daughter out trick-or-treating, or saving his money to support his family? It doesn't matter if he was at a Halloween party, if he thought he was "only" taking oxycodone, or if the Mexican cartels adulterated the pills, etc.

Personal responsibility is very important — the young man had people depending on him, and he let them down.

C. Huber

East side

