 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Maybe once again?

  • Comments

The star's coverage of the death of congressman kolbe, together with your frightening story about water, demonstrates how important a local daily paper is.

I knew Jim while I was a superior Court Judge and joked with him that he was the only republican I ever voted for. Or gave money to.

The most poignant part of the obit was the photo of Jim hugging gabby Giffords on the night of her election victory in 2007. Yes, Jim wasn't a big fan of the republican candidate, but can anyone imagine this scene today--the incumbent republican seat holder appearing at the election victory party of his democratic replacement, congratulating her?

There must still be a place, somewhere, in which such things still happen. Let's hope for a return to our orbit. There's a lot of challenges ahead and we need to elect people who will do the governing within a frame of reasonableness. No more crazies.

People are also reading…

Lawrence Fleischman

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Cochise County

Letter: Cochise County

So Cochise County's laughingstock Commissioners Judd and Crosby were just being "thoughtful" when they refused to certify the recent election.…

Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

So Mark Finchem lost his election. He also seems to have lost his mind. He has so many wacky conspiracy theories, and so few ties to reality.

Letter: YOU CAN'T FIX STUPID

Letter: YOU CAN'T FIX STUPID

I don't know who he is, but he is lucky to be alive. Several nights ago I was driving down Ina getting ready to turn into my neighborhood. I w…

Letter: if only

Letter: if only

Kudos to judge John Tuchi for making the lawyers who filed an unsubstantiated complaint for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem pay the court's costs f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News