Letter: Maybe once again?

The star's coverage of the death of congressman kolbe, together with your frightening story about water, demonstrates how important a local daily paper is.

I knew Jim while I was a superior Court Judge and joked with him that he was the only republican I ever voted for. Or gave money to.

The most poignant part of the obit was the photo of Jim hugging gabby Giffords on the night of her election victory in 2007. Yes, Jim wasn't a big fan of the republican candidate, but can anyone imagine this scene today--the incumbent republican seat holder appearing at the election victory party of his democratic replacement, congratulating her?

There must still be a place, somewhere, in which such things still happen. Let's hope for a return to our orbit. There's a lot of challenges ahead and we need to elect people who will do the governing within a frame of reasonableness. No more crazies.

Lawrence Fleischman

Northeast side