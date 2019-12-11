The Letters to the Editor and Opinion pages are getting boring. There were 57 letters published in the print edition from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7. A total of 29 letters were anti-Trump and 6 were pro-Trump. Almost all of the rest concerned coach Kevin Sumlin, cow-pocalypse or the environment. The letters and opinions don't show much imagination. When I start to read them in the morning I have the feeling that I already know what they're going to say. The annual subscription for the print edition has skyrocketed to $700 and the recent 24 page editions are only about one-eighth of an inch thick. I think a lot of subscribers like me are thinking that maybe the Star isn't worth it any more.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
