Let’s all appreciate Attorney General Mayes accomplishments thus far in her time in office.

To preserve our water supply, Mayes charged the Water Resources Department with failing to designate active groundwater management areas as required by law and rescinded two flawed Saudi well leases.

To protect women’s reproductive rights, Mayes declined defending the 1864 state law banning all abortions, leaving the 2022 law in effect allowing abortions through the first 15 weeks and protecting their providers.

To ensure our health and safety, Mayes indicted those involved in fake mental health and substance abuse clinics of Medicaid fraud, negligence, kidnapping and assault, and sued manufacturers of products containing forever chemicals (PFAS) for contaminating our drinking water.

To preserve our public funds, Mayes launched an investigation of fraud, waste, and abuse in the state voucher program.

To protect voting rights, Mayes issued a formal opinion stating existing election laws bar counties from demanding full hand counts of mail-in ballots.

Thank you for serving the people’s interests.

Bobbi Zimmer

Midtown