Sierra Club congratulates Tucson Mayor and Council for their resolve against border walls and those who build them such as West Point Contractors. West Point says the 4-mile, $22 million wall they are now imposing on two historic neighborhoods in El Paso doesn’t count, claiming it predates Trump’s hijacking of the Presidency. But U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it's part of Trump’s Executive Order to build more walls. Mayor and Council bravely passed a resolution against all border walls, no matter who builds them, when or where. The resolution is correct that border walls don’t address immigration issues, they only funnel people to the remote Arizona desert, where they have died by the thousands. West Point knows that the millions they pocketed would have been much better invested in education, health care, housing, and other programs that actually benefit border communities. You can read Tucson’s #NoBorderWall resolution, and those of dozens of other borderlands communities, at noborderwalls.org.
Dan Millis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.