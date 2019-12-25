Letter: Mayor and Council vote to delay final plat approval for MES subdivisiona

The Mountain View Neighborhood has been fighting the approval of The Mountain Enclave Subdivision for 19 months. We believe that City Planning and Zoning is not following City Code as spelled out in Flexible Lot Development and the Unified Development Code. On Dec. 17th the Mayor and Council voted 6 to 1 to delay final plat approval to discuss with Planning and Zoning the discrepancy between very clear code requirements and Planning and Zoning approval of the tentative plat and the final plat which they forwarded to Mayor and Council for routine approval. Kudos to Councilman Steve K, Vice Mayor Cunningham, and Mayor Romero for asking pertinent questions to City staff and urging a delay to discuss this issue further. This is a very encouraging sign that the new Mayor and Council are interested in transparency and the rule of law as pertains to City Code. Thank you.
Skip Buffum
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.