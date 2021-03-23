Letter: Mayor and TPD= Public service is a low priority

The 30% decline in sworn officers started before Chief Magnus and our current mayor. But telling the public to "Suck it up Buttercup" is not proactive management by either of them. Public safety, security, and well being is a primary role of government.
The decline is not simply a pay issue. Morale and feeling of support from the top mean as much to our officers. The recent flaps about BLM/Blue Line, SRO's, and the mayor recall effort are telling of the public attitude of the mayor and chief.
Absent is a proactive program to improve the safety of the citizens of Tucson, adequately staff TPD, and it is not happening. More of the same is not leadership! Get out of your chair and do something constructive! You are both failing by your own inaction and attitude.
This is why I am happy to live in Oro Valley.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
