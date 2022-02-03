Letter: Mayor & Council Dilemma

On Feb. 8, 2022, Tucson's Mayor and Council have scheduled a public hearing prior to voting on a zoning "change of condition" for a vacant parcel at 36th and La Cholla. Approval is needed to use the Flexible Lot Development (FLD) option.
This issue presents a dilemma for our elected officials. In recent years, they have advocated for affordable housing, rainwater management to address drought, and planting a million trees to offset global warming. At 2 public meetings, Westside Development neighbors have advocated for these values. They want affordable housing, not the "market-rate" proposed. They want better flood control of Enchanted Hills Wash which dominates the site but have not see any detailed drainage plans. They value the mature trees there.
City Code gives the staff zoning administrator authority to approve FLD's; this is Mayor and Councils' only opportunity to have a say. Will they honor their values or will they take staff and land use attorneys' recommendations to approve one more development?
Stay tuned; this should be interesting!
Ruth Beeker
Midtown
