Letter: Mayor: Do as I say, not what I do!
Imagine my surprise when I saw a photo of Mayor Romero with 13 other people at a cemetery on Veterans Day, no social distancing and no masks. There’s even an elderly vulnerable adult in a wheelchair in the photo. This photo is on her own Facebook page! And imagine my surprise that not a word from the local news or the Star reporting on this! If we can find it, surely one of your crack investigative reporters could find this (where are you Tim Stellar?) This is the same Mayor who is calling for a statewide mask mandate, curfews, and more shutdowns. What a hypocrite! Do as I say...not as I do. Right Mayor?

Tim Robertson

Foothills

