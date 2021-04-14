 Skip to main content
Letter: Mayor Murphy's Regionalism has a Limited View
Letter: Mayor Murphy's Regionalism has a Limited View

Thank you Mayor Murphy for your perspective on how a regional viewpoint best serves Pima County residents. It seems that the mayors from the small jurisdictions play the regional card whenever they want something that they don’t have the resources to pay for themselves.

I recently learned that Sahuarita has several new housing developments either being built or under consideration. Sahuarita doesn’t have impact fees for developers, so Sahuarita has to find funding to provide roadways to and from these new housing developments.

Therefore, to fund these new roads or the widening of existing roads Sahuarita is asking for regional transportation dollars through the next RTA plan.

So I ask myself, why as a Tucson resident would I support a sales tax to pay for local roads in Sahuarita, so the residents can live comfortably in a car dependent community? The answer is I wouldn’t.

Ruth Reiman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

