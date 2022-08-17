 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mayor Must Build KOA Style Campgrounds For Homeless In Tucson

The homeless situation in Tucson is worsening and now due to gentrification and inflation everyday Tucsonans are being forced into the streets. Even senior citizens on fixed income have been forced out due to investors raising their rent. Tucson needs a proactive government not a reactive. Reflecting on economic predictions for 2023 there will be increased inflation and more everyday people will be forced out of their homes.

KOA style of campground can allow people to pay a rent they can afford and also provide employment at the sight as well. This would be quick to design and would provide electricity, cooking, indoor showers, restrooms, laundry and basic dignity. Veterans could assist with building and safety. Tucson could role model for the nation as homelessness is going to keep increasing everywhere.

There is a shameful hubris in Tucson governing that reflects as we only help boarder crossers find homes, jobs, food, clothing, etc. and that American citizens are irrelevant, they can sleep in a ditch and use an outhouse.

Cheryl Kelli

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

