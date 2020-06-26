Letter: Mayor needs to suffer restrictions being imposed on others
View Comments

Letter: Mayor needs to suffer restrictions being imposed on others

Re: the June 23 article "Reclose bars and limit restaurants to takeout-only."

This letter is not meant to downplay the obviously highly contagious coronavirus. But to see a guest opinion piece by councilman Steve Kozachik urging the closure of bars and restaurants once again is more than disturbing. If the Mayor and Council had it their way, the whole City would be shut down and stay that way for a long time. Their contention is that safety is being compromised for economics. But economics is hard to ignore. It’s easy for them to say, while they continue to collect their paychecks on a regular basis. I propose that the Mayor and Council forego their paychecks for however long any business is mandated closed. Until they are willing to suffer the same restrictions and consequences of their actions, their words mean nothing. If they are not willing to suffer as well, don’t expect the workers of Tucson to do the same. Not being willing to accept the same restrictions and consequences you wish to impose on the people, is called Tyranny!

Tim Robertson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News