Letter: Mayor needs to suffer restrictions being imposed on others

Re: the June 23 article "Reclose bars and limit restaurants to takeout-only."
This letter is not meant to downplay the obviously highly contagious coronavirus. But to see a guest opinion piece by councilman Steve Kozachik urging the closure of bars and restaurants once again is more than disturbing. If the Mayor and Council had it their way, the whole City would be shut down and stay that way for a long time. Their contention is that safety is being compromised for economics. But economics is hard to ignore. It’s easy for them to say, while they continue to collect their paychecks on a regular basis. I propose that the Mayor and Council forego their paychecks for however long any business is mandated closed. Until they are willing to suffer the same restrictions and consequences of their actions, their words mean nothing. If they are not willing to suffer as well, don’t expect the workers of Tucson to do the same. Not being willing to accept the same restrictions and consequences you wish to impose on the people, is called Tyranny!
Tim Robertson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
