Letter: Mayor recall

Re: Star letter "Recall effort perplexing."
No need for any puzzlement about the effort to recall our mayor, when realize who is the driving force behind it. None other than Joseph Morgan, self styled constitutional scholar and community gadfly. The very same tin foil hat conspiracy monger that the Star formerly employed as a columnist to regularly assault rational thinking and productive dialogue in the community.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
