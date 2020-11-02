 Skip to main content
Letter: Mayor Removes Police from Early Polling Locations.
Letter: Mayor Removes Police from Early Polling Locations.

As is becoming more common in local governments run by liberal Democrats, decisions are made on a political basis without any effort to inform the citizens or get their input on issues. In this case the Mayor decided on the basis of political concerns to remove the police from early polling places on the false premise that it will reduce the chance of voter intimidation. On the contrary, this will as the Mayor must know, increase the opportunity for voter intimidation by groups like Antifa, BLM or who ever wants to strong arm citizen voters, since they know there will be no law enforcement presents to prevent this type of activity. I for one, do not want to see Tucson become the next Portland or Seattle where the criminals control the streets and citizens live in fear.

William McReynolds

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

