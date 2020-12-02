Letter: Mayor Romero and our Heroic Hospital Workers

As a retired emergency Doctor, I was incredibly moved to hear that Mayor Romero organized the delivery of 500 hot meals to the front-line medical workers at TMC, St. Mary's, and Banner-University Medical Center the day after Thanksgiving. All of these meals produced by locally-owned restaurants not only help one of our hardest-hit industries but quietly honor the incredible and heroic hospital workers who are on the front line of the pandemic. Doctors, Nurses, Techs, CNAs, and all of the others who are putting their lives on the line deserve our resounding gratitude. Seven months into COVID-19 it’s easy to forget the impact this has on the lives of these workers and their families. This holiday season I am thankful we have a Mayor who has put the safety of our citizens first and continues to recognize, without fan-fair, our community healthcare workers, and I'm incredibly thankful to our Doctors, Nurses, and hospital workers who are dedicated to our communities well being.
Dr. Paul Clinco
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
