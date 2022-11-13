 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mayor Romero, and TUSD candidate Val Romero

  • Comments

Mayor Romero,

I voted for you twice. To better serve all of your constituents, don’t endorse any individual running for any Public School Board. Your endorsed candidate lost by many votes. Stick to governing.

TUSD school board candidate Val Romero, alumnus of Salpointe Catholic. Your big lie that our Public Schools teach CRT, are like lies told by two recent Republican State School Superintendents. I am a Salpointe grad, 1972. My government teacher at Salpointe High School, Sister Clare Dunn, taught me something about running for elected office-Don’t Lie. She used Dick Nixon as an example. She was elected to two terms as a State Representative and fought for the poor; hence, no Arizona State Grocery Tax, is her crowning achievement as a Public Servant. She also tried in vain to begin Black American and Brown American ethics studies to the classrooms, in a parochial setting.

People are also reading…

Daniel Gallardo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: Egomaniacs

My long years have been lived in a wonderful free country where I could grow to a human maximum for myself, free in a Democracy. And now I’m s…

Letter: Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly's military service is commendable. For that, I have the utmost respect for him! I can identify! He and I, in a different time, enga…

Letter: I used to be a Republican

“I used to be a Republican.” I’ve heard that statement a lot lately. In fact, I too, “used to be a Republican.” As were my parents and grandpa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News