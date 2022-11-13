Letter: Mayor Romero, and TUSD candidate Val Romero

I voted for you twice. To better serve all of your constituents, don’t endorse any individual running for any Public School Board. Your endorsed candidate lost by many votes. Stick to governing.

TUSD school board candidate Val Romero, alumnus of Salpointe Catholic. Your big lie that our Public Schools teach CRT, are like lies told by two recent Republican State School Superintendents. I am a Salpointe grad, 1972. My government teacher at Salpointe High School, Sister Clare Dunn, taught me something about running for elected office-Don’t Lie. She used Dick Nixon as an example. She was elected to two terms as a State Representative and fought for the poor; hence, no Arizona State Grocery Tax, is her crowning achievement as a Public Servant. She also tried in vain to begin Black American and Brown American ethics studies to the classrooms, in a parochial setting.