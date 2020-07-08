Letter: Mayor Romero Divides Us

By her words and actions, Mayor Romero is the racist in the recent uproars over the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez, in full cocaine overdose, while in police custody; the Black Lives Matter banner at City Hall and street painting on Stone Avenue; and the proposal to paint a blue line on the sidewalk at TPD Headquarters. The tragedy is that she does not see this personality disorder in herself, yet she plays the race card at every opportunity.
Hispanics and Blacks are well represented in the ranks of TPD, and one of the three officers who arrested Ingram-Lopez was Black, yet a blue line of support for TPD is racist, as is Tim Cesolini, who merely asked for, and was granted, permission to paint it. In the kerfuffle that followed, she then declared TPD to be a racist organization.
Madam Mayor, the next time you feel compelled to call someone else a racist, take a look in the mirror at Tucson’s #1 racist.
David Eppihimer, Chairman of the Pima County Republican Party
