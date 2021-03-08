 Skip to main content
Letter: Mayor Romero is exercising her Authoritarian powers once again
Letter: Mayor Romero is exercising her Authoritarian powers once again

Big surprise Mayor Romero is flexing her Authoritarian muscles once again. She has issued a stop work order, from her throne, on the Reid Park Zoo expansion in spite of all the necessary approvals being obtained. Her reasoning is that the public was uninformed of the expansion even though they voted for the sales tax to support it. In fact, the public had every chance to be informed, but by the Mayor's own admission, the public hearings were "poorly attended". The failure of a specific cross-section of the public to "inform" themselves is not justification for the Mayor to wield her wand and impose her will on the people who voted for it. Now the Zoo and the Contractor are now on hold. How many construction jobs have you now affected Mayor? For the third time now, you were elected Mayor to "govern" the people of Tucson, not to impose your own personal agenda as you see fit. And again Mayor, do your job! You are not the Queen.

Tim Robertson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

