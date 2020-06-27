Letter: Mayor Romero, thanks for your courage

I’m very proud of my Mayor for her courage in following the science on masking to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Funny how the Democratic mayors understand the CDC recommendations, and are willing to withstand the blow-back from the “never-maskers,” while the Republican Governor lets the mayors take the heat rather than issuing State-wide rules. Governor, please grow a backbone and do what’s right. Mandate masks until the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 lessens.
Nancy Burton
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!