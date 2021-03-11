Letter: Mayor Romero's Recent Action Re: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

I am outraged that the Reid Park Zoo's expansion plan, Pathway to Asia, has been paused by Mayor Romero. The zoo has gone through all required channels and has acted in good faith throughout the approval process. To halt this project now is unconscionable. A charge being led by a few loud voices, spreading falsehoods and innuendoes, should never be the reason the city and council go back on their word. Going forward, when could their word ever be trusted?
Construction of a new conservation and recreation feature in Reid Park has been proposed. This certainly should be acceptable to any opponents.
This expansion will be an excellent, world class resource for both the Tucson community and visitors to our city. Please continue to support Reid Park Zoo.
Arlene Miller
Northwest side
