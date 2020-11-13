Letter: Mayor Walkup Had Qualities of Great Leader

David Fitzsimmons' homage to former Mayor Bob Walkup on Nov. 8 took me for a stroll down memory lane. Some years ago, when I was teaching Arizona Social Studies to middle schoolers, I invited Mayor Walkup to talk to my students. With some trepidation I wondered as he took over the class: How would a mayor relate to 7th graders? I needn't have worried. Walkup was a pro. Rather than going on about dry governmental matters, he turned the tables and directed an important question to them. "How can we make Tucson a better city?" Hands shot up immediately. I remember one boy advocating for a new skate boarding park. Others brought up their own concerns.
Whether that skate boarding park idea or the other suggestions were discussed at City Council I I have no idea. What I do know is that Walkup made students feel that their ideas mattered and that they were important. That rare quality is one of the hallmarks of a great leader.
Barbara Russek
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
