Dear Editor:
October 13’s paper reporting on Tucson’s mayoral election, revealed both the Democratic and independent candidates’ relevant policy positions affecting community concerns. Each candidate received 37.5 inches of coverage. One espouses political party policies and the other advocates independent personal opinions. The Green Party mayoral candidate, Mike Cease, was allotted 8 inches of coverage of which only four inches were devoted to policy.
As Mayor, Mike Cease would lead City policy utilizing key Green Party values: social justice & equal opportunity, ecological wisdom, non-violence, decentralization, community-based economics & economic justice, feminism & gender equity, respect for diversity, personal & global responsibility, and future focus sustainability.
Voters deserve a more complete coverage of political alternatives as we choose our next Mayor and Council Members. Sunday’s reporting on Tucson’s mayoral race raises serious questions regarding the Star’s election coverage.
Richard Fridena, serves on the Pima County Election Integrity Commission for the Green Party.
West side
