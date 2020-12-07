 Skip to main content
Letter: Mayor's Curfew
Letter: Mayor's Curfew

It was very comforting to know that Mayor Romero and the City Council was looking out for our welfare when it put into effect a curfew. As we all know, COVID-19 is only spread during the hours of darkness. Our undermanned and underfunded police department, that cannot respond to minor car accidents, will be available to issue citations. Lastly, a city that cannot find the money to fill pot holes, will be able to help the many businesses that will be affected by this curfew.

Thomas Riley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

