Letter: Mayor's Curfew

It was very comforting to know that Mayor Romero and the City Council was looking out for our welfare when it put into effect a curfew. As we all know, COVID-19 is only spread during the hours of darkness. Our undermanned and underfunded police department, that cannot respond to minor car accidents, will be available to issue citations. Lastly, a city that cannot find the money to fill pot holes, will be able to help the many businesses that will be affected by this curfew.
Thomas Riley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!