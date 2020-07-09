Letter: Mayors Decision
View Comments

Letter: Mayors Decision

Re Stellers column and a few letters castigating Mayor Romero for the "Black Lives Matter" and "Blue Line" street paintings, I respectfully have a different opinion. They are framing their arguments as equal protection of political discussion or as an affront to the police. It is neither. Black Lives Matter is not political but an attempt to expose the cancer of institutionalized racism in our country. Illegality of racism has been settled constitutionally by law and a civil war yet we have groups directly and surreptitiously advocating its divisiveness. The Blue Line represents more than police support, it inherently represents divisive separation as a boundary, a concept BLM is trying to eliminate. The police are an integral, much appreciated irreplaceable part of the community but as in any profession, performance has to be judged fairly, serious mistakes corrected and public support afforded to the vast majority doing an outstanding job.

.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News