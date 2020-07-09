Letter: Mayors Decision

Re Stellers column and a few letters castigating Mayor Romero for the "Black Lives Matter" and "Blue Line" street paintings, I respectfully have a different opinion. They are framing their arguments as equal protection of political discussion or as an affront to the police. It is neither. Black Lives Matter is not political but an attempt to expose the cancer of institutionalized racism in our country. Illegality of racism has been settled constitutionally by law and a civil war yet we have groups directly and surreptitiously advocating its divisiveness. The Blue Line represents more than police support, it inherently represents divisive separation as a boundary, a concept BLM is trying to eliminate. The police are an integral, much appreciated irreplaceable part of the community but as in any profession, performance has to be judged fairly, serious mistakes corrected and public support afforded to the vast majority doing an outstanding job.
John Kuisti
West side
