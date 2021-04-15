 Skip to main content
Letter: Mayor's pledge for 1 million trees
Letter: Mayor's pledge for 1 million trees

I think it's wonderful that Mayor Romero has pledged 1 million trees to be planted with an effort to intensify this year. Meanwhile, the Mayor and Council are putting off service to county residents with properties in escrow to build new homes till hopefully July! I have a piece of property that was suppose to close on the end of February . Now I am trying to be patient waiting for a decision. If the city is collecting a "green infrastructure fee" on residents water bills why wouldn't they want more residents contributing? There seems to be something wrong with this picture!

Sharon Pairman

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

