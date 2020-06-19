Letter: MC SALLEY
View Comments

Letter: MC SALLEY

MC SALLEY

A fellow Aviater

McSally Joins Bipartisan Push for Community Health Center Funding to Help American Families

McSally Introduces Bill to Accelerate Life-Saving Treatments for Patients with Chronic Illnesses

Sen. McSally, Rep. Gosar Speak with Over 16,000 Arizonans About Coronavirus, Protests

McSally Secures Additional $3.7 Million for Tucson Sun Tran Program

McSally Leads Letter to DOJ About Financial Status of Crime Victims Fund

McSally Announces Over $41 Million in Federal Funding for Arizona’s Nursing Facilities

In the News

New Legislation Would Block U.S. Purchase of Chinese-Made Drones

Senate passes bill removing rogue Chinese firms from US stock exchanges

Senate confirms Arizona judicial nominee Scott Rash with McSally, Sinema support

WHAT A GREAT LADY

TOM MC GORRAY

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News