Letter: MC SALLEY

MC SALLEY
A fellow Aviater
McSally Joins Bipartisan Push for Community Health Center Funding to Help American Families
McSally Introduces Bill to Accelerate Life-Saving Treatments for Patients with Chronic Illnesses
Sen. McSally, Rep. Gosar Speak with Over 16,000 Arizonans About Coronavirus, Protests
McSally Secures Additional $3.7 Million for Tucson Sun Tran Program
McSally Leads Letter to DOJ About Financial Status of Crime Victims Fund
McSally Announces Over $41 Million in Federal Funding for Arizona’s Nursing Facilities
In the News
New Legislation Would Block U.S. Purchase of Chinese-Made Drones
Senate passes bill removing rogue Chinese firms from US stock exchanges
Senate confirms Arizona judicial nominee Scott Rash with McSally, Sinema support
WHAT A GREAT LADY
TOM MC GORRAY
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!